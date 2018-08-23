Sacia and Wartburg eye another title run

Matt Sacia is not concerned about high expectations heading into the new season. Wartburg’s senior quarterback is coming off a season in which he passed for more than 3200 yards and 35 touchdowns in leading the Knights to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. They are favored to win the newly named American Rivers Conference title.

“Our goal every year is to win a conference championship and that is not going to change”, said Sacia. “We want to push further. We have made it to the Elite Eight round of the playoffs a couple of times in Wartburg history and we really want to push past that point”

Sacia was a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy in 2017, given annually to the nation’s top player in Division III. Wartburg coach Rick Willis says the former North Scott High School standout has all the traits of an outstanding quarterback.

“He’s smart and diligent in his preparation and those two things lead to him being a great decision maker on the field”, said Willis. “He has a strong arm but I think the biggest differentiator that Matt has is his accuracy. He is a tremendously accurate passer.”

Wartburg opens the season at home on September 1 against Greenville University.

Elwin Huffman contributed to this story