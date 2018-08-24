Man with BB guns taken into custody at ISU after alert issued

Iowa State University police say they took one man into custody after a report of men with guns near an apartment complex last night.

ISU police issued an alert around 10 last night of two armed men near a building in Fredrickson Court, with one of them possibly having a rifle. They issued another alert that there were four men and one had a handgun in his waist. They urged students to stay away as they searched the area.

They issued an “all clear” alert around 11:30 and said they had one man in custody and multiple BB guns were recovered. Police say they won’t file any charges.