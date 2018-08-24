Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime & Courts / Man with BB guns taken into custody at ISU after alert issued

Man with BB guns taken into custody at ISU after alert issued

By

Iowa State University police say they took one man into custody after a report of men with guns near an apartment complex last night.

ISU police issued an alert around 10 last night of two armed men near a building in Fredrickson Court, with one of them possibly having a rifle. They issued another alert that there were four men and one had a handgun in his waist. They urged students to stay away as they searched the area.

They issued an “all clear” alert around 11:30 and said they had one man in custody and multiple BB guns were recovered. Police say they won’t file any charges.

 