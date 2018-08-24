Southern Iowa Catholic priest suspended after hearing

Allegations of unwanted sexual advances have led to the suspension of a Catholic priest in southern Iowa.

Catholic Diocese of Des Moines Bishop Richard Pates says he took the action immediately after hearing the allegations on Wednesday and he notified police in Chariton.

A statement from the Diocese identifies the suspended priest as Francis Aning Amoah, a visiting clergyman from the West African nation of Ghana, who has ministered in the Diocese of Des Moines since December 2017.

Aning Amoah has been serving parishes in Chariton, Corydon, Leon, and Indianola.