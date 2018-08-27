Algona High School student dies in accident in Humboldt County

An Algona High School student was killed and two Algona residents were hurt in a two-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 16-year-old Olivia Bachman was traveling west-bound on county road C-54 in a 2008 Pontiac Torrent, two miles south of Thor, when her vehicle collided with a north-bound 2010 Toyota Highlander driven by 64-year-old Paul Doster at the intersection with county road P-66 just before 5 p.m.

Bachman’s vehicle entered the ditch where it struck a utility pole and rolled onto its top. Doster’s vehicle came to rest in the ditch as well. According to the accident report, Bachman’s vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection. Bachman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. She died in the accident.

Doster was taken by ambulance to Humboldt County Hospital while a passenger in his vehicle, 63-year-old Susan Doster, was taken to Mayo Medical Center in Rochester by Mercy Air Med. Both were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the collision. Bachman had just begun her Junior year at Algona High School. In an email sent to parents late Sunday night the school says that grief counselors will be on hand over the next few days to assist students in any way needed. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)