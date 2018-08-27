Trial in death of Perry girl moved to Woodbury County due to publicity

A murder trial is being moved from central to northwest Iowa.

The trial of Marc and Misty Ray is scheduled to begin on February 4, 2019 in Woodbury County. A judge granted a change of venue request citing extensive media coverage of the case.

Marc and Misty Ray were the adoptive parents of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray, who was found dead in the Perry home in May of 2017. An autopsy showed she was “severely malnourished” and weighed just 56 pounds at the time of her death.

Sabrina Ray’s adoptive grandmother was sentenced in April to 20 years in prison for failing to seek medical attention for the dying girl. In February, her adoptive brother was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to kicking and seriously injuring Sabrina a few weeks before her death.