U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and husband, Gail Ernst, divorcing

A spokesperson for Senator Joni Ernst announced tonight that the senator and her husband “are in the process of divorcing.”

Joni and Gail Ernst were married in 1992. A spokesperson for the senator said the couple remains “committed to their children and family and ask for respect for their privacy during this difficult time.”

Joni and Gail Ernst have one adult daughter who is attending West Point, the United States Military Academy. Gail Ernst, a Sioux City native and former Army Ranger, has two adult daughters from a previous marriage.