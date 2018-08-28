Man found dead in Lu Verne home

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a residence in the Southern Kossuth Couny town of Lu Verne Monday evening.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department was called in around 5:30 p.m. Monday from a LuVerne resident stating her husband was on the floor and unresponsive. Deputies found the man dead when they arrived. The body is being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office where an official autopsy will be conducted.

The State Division of Criminal Investigation was called to assist the sheriff’s department with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department by calling 515-295-3514. The Sheriff’s Department believes that there is no ongoing threat to the citizens of LuVerne and Kossuth County in regards to this case.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)