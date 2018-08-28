Man sought in Des Moines hit-and-run arrested in Newton

The man wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Des Moines was arrested this morning in Newton.

The crash happened early on the morning of July 28. Des Moines Police say 56-year-old Darrel Ford died after his bicyle was hit by an SUV at an intersection. Witnesses said Ford ran a red light and the SUV had the right of way. A few days later, police found the vehicle involved in the crash abandoned and hidden in a rural area near Mitchellville.

Thirty-two-year-old Anthony McGilvrey is now facing charges of driving while barred and leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Police say McGilvrey was found hiding in a residence in Newton