End of an era as Younkers stores close doors for good

Today marks the final day of sales for a longtime Iowa department store chain.

The stores have progressively marked down all the items inside the sotres to sell off the inventory. In the final week there were some a few clothes and many manekins and store furnishings still for sale in the stores.

Younkers stores across the state are closing their doors for good as large department stores are struggling to compete with online shopping sites. When parent company Bon-Ton announced liquidation sales in April, there were still 17 Younkers stores in Iowa with more than 800 employees.

Younkers was founded in Keokuk in 1856.