Sheriff’s department confident arrest will be made in attack on Kelley woman

An 82-year-old central Iowa woman remains hospitalized nearly one week after she was attacked by three men who broke into her home.

Story County Sheriff’s Captain Barry Thomas say the home invasion happened late on the night of August 23 in the small town of Kelley. “I can’t speak to a lot of specifics about the assault itself as we’re in the midst of the investigation and I don’t want to do anything to compromise it, but I will say that it was a very brutal assault,” Thomas said.

No one has been arrested in the case, but Thomas is confident charges will be filed soon. “We have some people of interest – suspects we’ve been able to develop and we’re following through…to make sure we have probable cause to make arrests when the time comes,” Thomas said.

Donations to a GoFundMe page, set up by the woman’s family, are getting close to the $6,000 goal. The page says the money will go toward her recovery and pay for a home security system. “This is certainly something that we don’t see happen very often in towns the size of Kelley, so it is certainly impactful on those residents who live there,” Thomas said.

According to the GoFundMe page, the woman is a longtime Kelley resident and retired Ballard school bus driver. Her family also wrote “while her physical injuries are healing, her emotional scars will take longer.”