The Iowa Department of Human Services says a baby has been turned over to the state under the Safe Haven law.

DHS reports the baby boy was born on August 19th at an Iowa hospital. The law allows parents to give up children who are 14 days or younger without facing prosecution for abandonment. The parents are also allowed to remain anonymous.

DHS says it is the 32nd Safe Haven baby since the law began. A court hearing will be held within one month to terminate the parental rights.