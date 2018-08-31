Details released on death of Casey man in Adair County accident

More details have been released on a fatal crash in western Iowa’s Adair County.

A caller to 911 at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, reported a vehicle was on its top about six-miles northwest of Greenfield. The caller said a person was still inside of the vehicle, but their injuries were unknown. When rescue crews and law enforcement arrived, they found 60-year-old John William Schmeling of Casey, was severely injured. Schmeling was pulled from the vehicle and was being transported to a medical helicopter when he died.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Schmeling lost control of his pickup on a gravel road before it rolled and came to rest on its top. The investigation is ongoing.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)