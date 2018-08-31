Radio Iowa

Two Waterloo teens accused of murder and robbery

Terrion Gamblin

Two Waterloo teenagers are charged with murder and robbery in connection with a shooting death in the city last year.

Police arrested 17-year-old Quintarius Brown and 15-year-old Terrion Gamblin on Thursday. Records show that Brown is charged in adult court with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He’s being held in the Black Hawk County Jail.

Gamblin is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in juvenile court and is being held in the Black Hawk County Detention Center.

The two teenagers are accused of killing 39-year-old Cedric Craft on December 11, 2017. That evening, Waterloo Police responded to a

Quintarius Brown

report of a burglary in progress at his home.

When officers arrived at 121 Courtland Street, they discovered Craft inside the home with a gunshot wound to the head. Craft later died from the injuries.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo/Photos Courtesy of Waterloo Police Department)

 