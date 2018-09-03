Holiday weekend crash on I-29 claims two lives, injures three people

Two people were killed, three hurt, in a crash last night on Interstate 29 in Harrison County.

The Iowa State Patrol says a 2017 Cadillac XTS driven by 80-year-old Richard Lee Van Zee, of Rock Valley, for some reason drove off the left side of I-29 near mile marker 99, entered the median and the southbound lanes of the Interstate, where it sideswiped a southbound 2005 Chrysler 300 driven by 31-year-old Saul Escobedo Gonzales, of Des Moines.

The Cadillac then hit a 2008 Ford F-450 truck that was behind the Chrysler. Van Zee was transported to the hospital in Missouri Valley, where he died.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 65-year-old Elizabeth J. Cobbs, of Knightstown, Indiana, was transported to the hospital in Onawa, where she died from her injuries.

Seventy-seven-year-old Mary Van Zee, of Rock Valley, along with 66-year-old Michael E. Gerrish, of Shirley, Indiana, and 52-year-old Melinda A. Gerrish, also of Shirley, Indiana, were also injured in the crash.

Mary Van Zee was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Sioux City, along with Michael Gerrish, who was transported by ambulance. Melinda Gerrish was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Onawa.

The crash remains under investigation.

By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic