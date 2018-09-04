Webster City man shot by brother while squirrel hunting

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a man was shot by his brother Saturday as the two were squirrel hunting.

The shooting happened Saturday at the Brushy Creek State Recreation Area. The DNR says 55-year-old Sao Bunpan was shot in the upper body by 50-year-old Khor Bunpan. Both are from Webster City and were hunting together with a party of four at Brushy Creek during opening day of squirrel hunting.

Sao Bunpan was taken to a Webster City hospital and then transported to a Des Moines hospital with non-life threatening injuries. DNR conservation officers are investigating, but initially believe this is an accident and no charges have been filed.