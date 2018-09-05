Debate over debates in governor’s race unresolved

The campaigns of Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell, her Democratic challenger, issued news releases last night, announcing each has accepted invitations to three televised debates, but both candidates have only agreed to one at this point.

There’s another twist to this. Fred Hubbell has tweeted that he wants Jake Porter, the Libertarian Party’s candidate for governor, to be on stage with him and Reynolds. Reynolds has only agreed to debate Hubbell.

Hubbell’s campaign also indicated it’s aiming to negotiate a TV debate for the lieutenant governor running mates of Hubbell, Reynolds and Porter.

An October 17 debate at KTIV in Sioux City at is the only joint appearance that’s on both lists released by Reynolds and Hubbell campaigns last night, but that’s in doubt as the participation of Libertarian candidate Jake Porter is not something Reynolds has accepted. Her campaign’s news release said Reynolds hopes Hubbell joins her in three debates and made no mention of Porter.