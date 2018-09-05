Elgin man dies after driving through a campground into a pond

An Elgin man died Tuesday night when his car entered a pond.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the Skip-A-Way RV Park and Campground in Clermont. Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies say the vehicle 30-year-old Steven Baker, Junior was driving through the campground went out of control, through a chain fence and into the pond.

Rescue personnel said the vehicle was “totally submerged” in the pond, which is about 20 feet deep. Baker died at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine why the vehicle went out of control.

(photo courtesy of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department)