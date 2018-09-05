Iowa Supreme Court justice undergoing cancer treatment is returning to work

An Iowa Supreme Court Justice plans to return to the bench after some time off to undergo treatment for cancer.

Justice Daryl Hecht of Sloan plans to begin hearing cases again and participating in decisions after not participating in oral argument cases since March of this year. He had been doing limited work on other cases.

Information from the Iowa Supreme Court says Hecht is being treated for melanoma in Sioux City and at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. It says Hecht expects improvement from a new type of treatment will allow him to get back to a more active role. Hecht — who has been on the high court since 2006 — is expected to start taking part in oral arguments again on September 12th.

(Iowa Supreme Court photo)