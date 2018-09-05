Senator Grassley begins questioning of Supreme Court nominee

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is chairing the second day of hearings on Brett Cavanaugh the nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Grassley opened the second day by noting that Democrats interrupted the hearing 63 times on the first day in an effort to delay the hearing and that 70 people in the room who were “following their lead” were arrested for trying to interrupt the meeting.

The Republican from New Hartford then paused as a woman screamed at him in response to his opening statement. The woman yelled to Grassley that she took offense because she was not working with Democrats and had been yelling at her own Democrat senator.

Grassley then proceeded with his comments on how the day will play out for the Senate Judiciary Committee. “It was our time as committee members yesterday to make our case. Today is different. Today is the day that the American people are supposed to hear from the nominee,” Grassley says.

He then asked the first question of Cavanaugh. “What makes a judge a good one, and what influences in your life have shaped your vision of how a judge should go about doing his job?,” Grassley asked.

Cavanaugh responded and at times had to talk over another person shouting. “I think the first quality of a good judge in our constitutional system is independence. Independence comes directly from article three of the Constitution. Independence of the federal judges is guaranteed by the framers in our life tenure,” according to Cavanaugh.

The questioning of Cavanaugh will continue throughout the day, which each senator receiving 30 minutes to ask their questions.