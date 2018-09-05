Tornado touchdowns confirmed in Cedar Rapids, Alburnett, Vinton

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Eastern Iowa on Monday.

The most damaging tornado struck the northwest side of Cedar Rapids just after 9 p.m. The EF-1 twister packed winds of 100 miles an hour and covered a 1.4 mile long path – destroying a garage, uprooting trees, and toppling power poles.

Another EF-1 hit around 5:30 p.m. two miles northwest of Alburnett. It was on the ground for more than two miles — damaging mostly crops and trees.

A smaller, EF-0 tornado briefly touched down a few miles south of Vinton around 4:40 p.m.

There have been no reports of injuries in connection with Monday’s tornadoes.