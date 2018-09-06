Atlantic man dies after his bicycle is hit by SUV

A bicylist was killed last night after colliding with an SUV in southwestern Iowa’s Cass County.

Twenty-one-year old Rudy Moses, of Atlantic, died from his injuries at the Cass County Memorial Hospital, after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a Chevy Suburban at the intersection of 6th and Locust Streets in Atlantic, at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year old Kayla Kay Elliott, of Atlantic, was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)