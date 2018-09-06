Cherokee County Deputy fired for shooting dog

A sheriff’s deputy in northwest Iowa has been fired over the fatal shooting of a dog.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Alec Wolf was fired this week after video of the incident surfaced on social media. The shooting happened in early August after a report in Cleghorn that a dog had attacked two other dogs, killing one of them. Deputy Wolf had claimed he shot the animal outside of city limits.

He was placed on leave days later, after a Cleghorn resident reported the dog was actually shot in his yard. He took photos and said the deputy shot the dog 10 times before trying to clean up the scene.

(By Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)