Man and woman charged with murder for death of man in Jasper County

Two people, first taken into custody in July, are now facing murder charges for the death of a man in Jasper County.

Thirty-six-year-old Jeremy McDowell of Des Moines was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle in Newton on June 22. Police, nearly two weeks later, arrested 50-year-old Jeffery Stendrup at his home in Clive and 24-year-old Jaycie Sheeder in Coon Rapids.

At the time, Stendrup was charged with first-degree robbery and Sheeder with accessory to a felony. On Wednesday, both were charged with first-degree murder. According to court documents, police believe Stendrup beat McDowell with a baseball bat at a home in Colfax.

Sheeder was allegedly driving the car in which McDowell’s body was found.