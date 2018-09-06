Radio Iowa

Man and woman charged with murder for death of man in Jasper County

Two people, first taken into custody in July, are now facing murder charges for the death of a man in Jasper County.

Thirty-six-year-old Jeremy McDowell of Des Moines was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle in Newton on June 22. Police, nearly two weeks later, arrested 50-year-old Jeffery Stendrup at his home in Clive and 24-year-old Jaycie Sheeder in Coon Rapids.

At the time, Stendrup was charged with first-degree robbery and Sheeder with accessory to a felony. On Wednesday, both were charged with first-degree murder. According to court documents, police believe Stendrup beat McDowell with a baseball bat at a home in Colfax.

Sheeder was allegedly driving the car in which McDowell’s body was found.

 