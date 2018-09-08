Sewer odor at Storm Lake traced to trash flushed down toilet

A foul odor reported in the city of Storm Lake on Thursday was traced back to someone flushing garbage down their toilet.

Tom Roos, inspector for the DNR’s Spencer field office, says the investigation into an odor complaint lead city crews to a “blockage” at a lift station – which sent untreated wastewater into a storm sewer near King’s Pointe Resort. “The lift station is equipped with a screen to protect the pumps and there were all kinds of debris from rags, to plastic, to a whole lot of drinking straws,” Roos said.

When the wastewater backed up, previous repairs developed a leak, allowing wastewater to reach the storm sewer and the lake. A DNR news release issued Friday cautioned people to avoid the northeast side of the lake for 48 hours.

Roos is reminding people not to flush trash down the toilet. “Things get into sewers that aren’t supposed be there all the time, but (this) was pretty unique,” Roos said. “I mean, I think we all know what toilets are used to flush and any other debris that gets flushed down there, as we can see, causes some pretty significant problems.”

According to the DNR’s news release, the city of Storm Lake has hired a contractor to plug the storm water line to prevent future problems and the DNR will consider “appropriate enforcement action.”