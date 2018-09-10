Debate deal done. Reynolds and Hubbell agree to three.

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell issued a joint statement Monday night to announce they’ve agreed to debate one another three times on live television in October.

The first televised debate between the two candidates will be held in Des Moines. The second will be in Sioux City and the third will be in Davenport.

Here are the details provided by the two campaigns.

Wednesday, October 10th, 2018

KCCI and the Des Moines Register

Time: 7:00-8:00pm

Location: Des Moines

Wednesday, October 17th, 2018

KTIV, KWWL and KTTC

Time: 7:00-8:00pm

Location: Sioux City

Sunday, October 21st, 2018

KWQC, KCRG and the Quad City Times

Time: 8:00-9:00am

Location: Davenport

The two candidates — in their joint statement — said the agreement means “Iowans across the state will have access to a vigorous debate about the future of Iowa.”

Jake Porter, the Libertarian Party’s nominee for governor, tweeted tonight that he will host his own events to discuss “real solutions” and he’ll let Hubbell and Reynolds, who he referred to as “the two children…fight somewhere else.”