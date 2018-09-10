Debate deal done. Reynolds and Hubbell agree to three.

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell issued a joint statement Monday night to announce they’ve agreed to debate one another three times on live television in October.
The first televised debate between the two candidates will be held in Des Moines. The second will be in Sioux City and the third will be in Davenport.
Here are the details provided by the two campaigns.
Wednesday, October 10th, 2018
KCCI and the Des Moines Register
Time: 7:00-8:00pm
Location: Des Moines
Wednesday, October 17th, 2018
KTIV, KWWL and KTTC
Time: 7:00-8:00pm
Location: Sioux City
Sunday, October 21st, 2018
KWQC, KCRG and the Quad City Times
Time: 8:00-9:00am
Location: Davenport
The two candidates — in their joint statement — said the agreement means “Iowans across the state will have access to a vigorous debate about the future of Iowa.”
Jake Porter, the Libertarian Party’s nominee for governor, tweeted tonight that he will host his own events to discuss “real solutions” and he’ll let Hubbell and Reynolds, who he referred to as “the two children…fight somewhere else.”