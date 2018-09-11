Greene woman dies in accident near Mason City

The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of the woman who was killed in a wrong-way collision on the Avenue of the Saints south of Mason City on Monday.

The Patrol says 78-year-old Darlene Keifer of Greene was killed in the accident which happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at the 190 mile marker on U.S. Highway 18.

The patrol says the car driven by Keifer was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the divided highway and collided with a van driven by 54-year-old Blaine Freeman of Elk Run Heights, Iowa. Keifer died in the accident while Freeman was taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa with what were described as minor injuries.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)