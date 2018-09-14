Illinois man dies in Pottawattamie County accident

A man from Illinois is dead following a crash in western Iowa’s Pottawattamie County.

Sheriff’s officials say 65-year old Peter O’Mahony, of LaGrange Park, IL, died at the scene of the crash that happened at around 8:37-a.m. on Highway 6 at Sunnydale Road, or a couple of miles east of the Interstate 80 interchange.

O’Mahony was eastbound in a 2005 Honda Civic, when he turned onto Sunnydale Road in an apparent attempt to make a U-turn. His car was struck on the driver’s side, by an eastbound 2014 Ford Econoline van.

The driver of the van was identified as 64-year old Paula Moody, of Omaha. Following the collision, both vehicles ended-up in the ditch.

(By Ric Hanson,KJAN, Atlantic)