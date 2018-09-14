Man changes plea and admits to assaulting and killing Dubuque woman

The man accused in the death of a Dubuque woman has changed his plea.

Twenty-two-year-old Helmon Betwell pleaded guilty to first degree murder on Thursday. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after entering the new plea. Police say Betwell attacked and sexually assaulted 66-year old Nancy Krapfl as she was taking an early morning walk in Dubuque on September 1st of 2015.

The change in his plea came right before his trial was set to start in Davenport next week.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)