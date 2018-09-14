Meredith Corporation lays off 200 employees

The Wall Street Journal and AdWeek report Des Moines-based Meredith has laid off about 200 more employees — part of a plan announced this past spring to pare 12-hundred from the payroll.

The layoffs were company wide. AdWeek reports Meredith will outsource some billing and collections, consolidate some internal functions and merge two magazines. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company will keep publishing its EatingWell magazine, while the Cooking Light title will no longer be available by subscription. Cooking Light will be published every other month and sold only at retail store check-out lanes and other newsstands.

A company spokesman told the newspaper Meredith is in extended negotiations to sell Sports Illustrated, Time, Fortune and Money magazines.