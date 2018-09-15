Hampton man has now been missing 5 years

Today marks the 5-year anniversary since a Hampton man disappeared.

There is a $100,000r reward for information into the disappearance of Ethan Kazmerzak — but local law enforcement says they have followed up on a few leads with no results.

Kazmerzak — who would now be 27 years old — went missing sometime in the early morning hours on September 15th, 2013. At the time Ethan went missing he had dark blond hair, has had a beard, wears glasses, and has a Grateful Dead tattoo on his upper left arm. He was driving a silver 2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Iowa license plate AUZ382.

Anyone with any information about Ethan or his vehicle is asked to call North Iowa Crime Stoppers at 1-800-383-0088 or the Hampton Police Department at 1-641-456-2529.