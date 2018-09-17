Man and woman found dead at their home in Lucas

Two people were found shot to death Monday in the south-central Iowa town of Lucas.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reports Lucas County Dispatch received a 911 call about a shooting and when deputies showed up they were unable to get ahold of anyone in the residence. Deputies called for a tactical team to enter the residence and discovered a dead man and woman. The two have been identified as 66-year-old Craig Dawson and 64-year-old Julie Dawson — who both lived there.

The State Medical Examiner will perform autopsies on the bodies and the DCI says the investigation has found that this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.