Davenport police have released the names of two pedestrians who were hit and killed last Thursday.

Police say 46-year-old Merle Rudd and 56-year-old Edward Mahedy, both of Davenport died after being hit by a vehicle on a city street Thursday evening. Police say the driver of the vehicle was interviewed at the scene. They have not released any other details of what may’ve happened as their investigations is ongoing.

No charges have been filed.