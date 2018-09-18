Governor comments on ISU student’s murder

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds commented on the murder of ISU student Celia Arozamena .

“I don’t know a lot of the details yet — but it is just a horrific, horrific, senseless death,” Reynolds said. The death comes after the high-profile death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. Reynolds was asked if there is a concern about the safety of Iowans.

“Law enforcement do a great job of making sure that we live in safe communities and that our residents are safe. And as we learn more about what happened in this senseless tragedy — again we’ll look for opportunities and ways that we can do better,” according to Reynolds.

Reynolds sent her condolences to those who knew Arozamena. “My heart goes out to the family, it’s just a horrific horrific tragedy,” she said. Arozamena was a standout golfer for the Cyclones who also had success playing for her home country of Spain. Social media has been full of people expressing their condolences from across the state and around the world.