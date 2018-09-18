Names released in fatal accident near Merrill

The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of those involved in a fatal accident Monday evening on Highway 75 near Merrill.

The driver of the first vehicle was 38-year-old Mohamed Abdullahi-Mohamud of Sioux City. Abdullahi-Mohamud was driving a Nissan Rogue heading southbound when his vehicle dropped off the travel portion onto the west shoulder. Abdullahi-Mohamud then over-corrected and lost control, crossing two

southbound lanes and a center turn lane. He then collided nearly head-on with a Dodge Dakota pickup truck, driven by 33-year-old Sarah Landsness of

Le Mars. Abdullahi-Mohamud suffered life threatening injuries. His vehicle had three other passengers. Six-year-old Ayaan Ibrahn was killed in the accident. Eight-month-old Rayan Arab suffered serious injuries, and 34-year-old Hawo Arab had non life threatening injuries. Landsness also suffered serious injuries.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, LeMars)