One person dead in accident north of Merrill

At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle, Highway 75 accident north of Merrill last night.

Iowa State Patrol trooper Chad Peters says a vehicle with a family of four inside,crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle head-on around 8:50 p.m.

The southbound vehicle included a male driver, a female passenger, a small child and a baby. The second vehicle included a female driver. Many of the injured victims were initially transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, then transferred to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.

“It appears as though the one that crossed the line left the roadway north of the collision and maybe lost control on the gravel shoulder or tried to correct and it was an over correction. That’s what it appears at this time,” Peters says. No additional information has been released on who was killed in the crash.

A detour in place for nearly three hours as law enforcement officials investigated.

(By Jose Cooper, KSCJ, Sioux City)