Family of man accused of killing ISU student releases statement

The family of the suspect in the murder of a celebrated student-athlete at Iowa State University has released a statement.

Ames Police arrested 22-year-old Collin Richards, formerly of Coon Rapids, for the killing of Celia Barquin Arozamena on Monday. She had been golfing by herself at an Ames course where her body was found in a pond. Police say she’d been stabbed several times and they arrested Richards, described as a homeless man with a criminal history.

His family asked a reporter at the Carroll Daily Times Herald to distribute their statement – which says, “we are devastated by the tragedy that occurred Monday” and “our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Celia Barquin Arozamena. We are mourning with you.”

The statement also asks for privacy and says the family will not be speaking with the media. The 22-year-old Barquin Arozamena was from Spain and was pursuing a degree in civil engineering at ISU. She will be honored on Saturday morning with a tribute video and a moment of silence prior to the ISU football game against Akron at Jack Trice Stadium.

Barquin Arozamena was medalist at the Big 12 Golf Tournament played in Texas in April. She was recently selected as the 2018 Iowa State Cyclones Female Athlete of the Year.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)