Investigation concludes fired state agency chief sexually harassed three female employees

Three Des Moines lawyers have completed their independent investigation of the Iowa Finance Authority director the governor fired this spring, issuing a 35-page report that concludes Dave Jamison sexually harassed three women in the agency, frequently drank at bars during work hours and repeatedly made “sexually suggestive” comments in front of his employees.

The lawyers interviewed 29 current and former employees of the agency as well as other state officials, including Governor Reynolds. They also interviewed Dave Jamison, the Iowa Finance Authority director Reynolds fired 24 hours after two of Jamison’s female employees complained they were being sexually harassed.

Jamison denied any wrongdoing, but the attorneys say after their investigation, they “do not find Mr. Jamison’s denials to be credible.”

The report focused on Jamison’s conduct toward three women in the agency, especially one incident described as a “sexual assault.” A small group went drinking at a bar and two men said they saw Jamison grab a female employee’s breasts with both hands.

Jamison told the three investigators that he led a “work hard, play hard” leadership team at the Iowa Finance Authority. The report also noted Jamison often “regularly touted his relationship with Governor Reynolds” and “that may have discouraged reports about his behavior.”

Reynolds issued a written statement, saying while it is no secret she and Jamison were friends since they served as county treasurers at the same time, she “had no idea he behaved this way.” Reynolds said had she known she would have fired him long ago.

The governor’s human resources director also issued a statement, calling Jamison’s behavior “shocking.” Iowa Department of Administrative Services director Janet Phipps promised an immediate review of the process for reporting such conduct to her agency, to ensure employees feel comfortable to make complaints about their boss or co-workers.