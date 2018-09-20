Report says Democrat lawmakers took campaign money from same Medicaid provider as governor

The Des Moines Register reports the legislature’s top two Democrats accepted campaign contributions from the same managed care firm the Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman blasted Governor Kim Reynolds for taking donations from.

On Monday, Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price accused Republican Governor Kim Reynolds of being “ethically challenged” for accepting $2,500 from Anthem. it’s the parent company of one of the for-profit firms managing care for 680,000 Iowans enrolled in Medicaid.

The paper reports House Minority Leader Mark Smith has accepted $3,000 in campaign donations from the same company over the past three years. Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen got $1,500 from the company over the past three years.

Both Democrats told the Register that regardless of those contributions, they have voted multiple times to terminate the state’s contract with the company.