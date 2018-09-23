Fight against cancer focus of summit in Ankeny

A coalition of health care providers, researchers, volunteers, and others who are focused on the fight against cancer will gather in Ankeny Monday for an annual conference.

Kelly Sittig, executive director of the Iowa Cancer Consortium, says an estimated 6,300 Iowans will die from cancer this year, while 17,800 more will be diagnosed with the disease. “There’s probably no one in Iowa who hasn’t been touched by cancer somehow, whether it’s them personally, or someone in their life who is close to them, or an acquaintance,” Sittig says.

The 2018 Iowa Cancer Summit, which runs through Tuesday, will include several speeches, panel discussions, and award presentations. “The purpose of the Iowa Cancer Summit is to give people who are working in cancer or advocating on cancer issues an opportunity to come together in the same location in order to talk about what they’re doing, find ways to work together, and ultimately reduce the burden of cancer in our state,” Sittig said.

The summit opens at 8:30 a.m. Monday with an address from retired U.S. Senator Tom Harkin. “Senator Harkin is going to be presenting a keynote to the group, talking about where the emphasis should be within public health – prevention of cancer or looking toward a cure for cancer,” Sittig said.

One of the panel discussions on Tuesday afternoon will feature Iowans who are living with cancer or who have been caregivers of people living with cancer.