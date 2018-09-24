Alleged Council Bluffs pickup thief run over as owner tries to stop him

A pickup thief in western Iowa is hospitalized after being run over by the vehicle.

Council Bluffs Police say an officer was in a Wal-Mart parking lot investigating an accident Sunday afternoon when a man reported finding his stolen pickup on the lot. The suspect in the theft was then seen getting in the truck. The owner of the vehicle jumped on the hood of the pickup as the alleged thief sped away. The owner then climbed into the bed of the truck, broke out the back window, and entered the cab.

The suspect tried to jump out of the moving vehicle, but the truck left the road and struck a tree on the open driver’s door. Police say the man fell out and was run over by the rear wheel.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was being treated for serious injuries at a hospital in Omaha.