‘Iowa Poll’ snapshot of governor’s race finds Hubbell 43%, Reynolds 41%

A Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” released this weekend shows the race for governor is close. Democrat Fred Hubbell got the support of 43 percent of those polled while incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds was two points behind.

Hubbell has been telling audiences the race is tight, quoting internal polling similar to what the Iowa Poll found.

“I’m not running to lose,” Hubbell said during a recent appearance in Carroll. “I’m running to win and get Democrats elected up and down the ticket, but I need your help.”

Reynolds spoke at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s gathering in Des Moines a few minutes after the poll was released Saturday evening, but did not cite the poll directly.

“Thank you so much for your prayers,” Reynolds said at the end of her speech, “…and we’re going to need a lot of prayers for this election because they’re coming at us hard and furious.”

Libertarian candidate Jake Porter got the support of seven percent of those who were surveyed. The Iowa Poll was conducted Monday through Thursday of last week. It has a margin of error of 4.2 percent.