Kavanaugh accuser writes Grassley, Grassley writes back

Senator Chuck Grassley has released the personal letter he received from the woman set to testify Thursday about an assault she says U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh committed when the two were teenagers.

In the letter to Grassley on Sautrday, Christine Blasey Ford said she felt a “civic duty” as a “helpful citizen” to confidentially tell her congresswoman and then her U.S. Senator about the alleged assault. Ford said while she is frightened, it will not hold her back from testifying about what she says Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, did to her when she was 15.

Ford said “while it happened many years ago” it has had “a lasting impact on my life.”

Grassley wrote a letter in response to Ford, saying he is “committed to fair and respectful treatment” of her during Thursday’s public hearing. Grassley again chided California Senator Dianne Feinstein for failing to pass Ford’s confidential letter along to him in July.

Grassley said in his own letter today that both Ford and Kavanaugh “deserve a credible and fair process in a secure and professional ” hearing this Thursday.