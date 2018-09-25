Estherville man dies after being hit by van along roadway

An Estherville man was killed this morning when he was hit by van while standing next to his bicycle.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. on a roadway west of Estherville in Dickinson County. An Iowa State Patrol crash report shows a van, driven by 36-year-old Kory Doll of Estherville, hit 70-year-old Gary Long — who was in the roadway next his bicycle.

The report states another vehicle in front of Doll obstructed his view. He swerved in an attempt to avoid the collision, but was unable to avoid striking Long, who died at the scene.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)