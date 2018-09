A man has died in a grain bin accident in northern Iowa.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they received a call shortly before 11:30 on Monday morning about an 80-year-old man possibly trapped inside a grain bin in the 1300 block of 370 Street west of Manly.

Emergency crews later located Norman Backhaus inside the bin unresponsive.

No other details are being released at this time.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)