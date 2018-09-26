Uber paying Iowa $612,950 as part of settlement over data breach

Uber is paying the State of Iowa more than half a million dollars as part of a nationwide settlement over a security breach at the ride-sharing company.

In November of 2016, hackers were able to access the accounts of nearly 400 Uber drivers in Iowa. Uber tracked down the hackers and paid them to delete driver’s license numbers and other data about Uber drivers nationwide, but the company didn’t publicly disclose this data breach until the following year. All 50 states and the District of Columbia sued Uber. The company has agreed to pay a nationwide settlement of $148 million.

Iowa’s share of that is about $613,000. It will be deposited in the Consumer Education and Litigation Fund in the attorney general’s office.

According to a news release from the Iowa Attorney General, anyone who encounters a security breach that affects at least 500 Iowa residents must provide written notice to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division director within five business days after notifying affected people. Find that list here.