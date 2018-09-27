State issues cease and desist order over ‘fake insurance’

State officials have issued “cease and desist orders” to companies in Pennsylvania and Texas to quit selling what the Iowa Insurance Division calls “fake health insurance plans” in Iowa.

The Iowa Insurance Division accuses Xpress Healthcare in Pennsylvania and New Benefits in Texas of placing “untrue, deceptive and misleading” ads on Facebook. The Iowa Insurance Commissioner says the companies are selling “fake health insurance plans” to Iowans.

Neither company has a license to sell insurance in Iowa. The Iowa Insurance Commissioner issued a statement, warning Iowa consumers that if “something looks too good to be true…it generally is.”

The products were marketed as “discount medical plans.” State officials are asking any Iowan who bought one of these plans to notify the Iowa Insurance Division. This is the agency’s online contact form.