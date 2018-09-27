UNI opens the Valley race at Indiana State

The Northern Iowa Panthers open the Missouri Valley Conference Football race with a rare Thursday night game at Indiana State. The Panthers are 1-2 after rolling to a victory over Hampton. Indiana State is 2-1 and UNI coach Mark Farley says this is a much better Sycamore team than the one they beat in Cedar Falls 41-3 a year ago.

“They played Louisville and it was 7-7 at the half”, said Farley. It is not the same team we played at the end of last season. I will promise you that.”

Former Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle will be the starter for Indiana State. Boyle got his first start in the last game and led the Sycamores to a win at Eastern Illinois and coach Curt Mallory says his play has provided a confidence boost.

“He brings confidence and the players have confidence in him”, said Mallory. “He brings it to work everyday and I have seen the way he conducts himself.”

Kickoff In Terre Haute is 6:00p.m.