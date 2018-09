A man working in Davenport died after a fall last night.

Police were called to the Galvin Fine Arts Center on the St. Ambrose University campus about a worker who appeared to be injured after falling. The 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital and police say he died a short time later.

The university confirms the man is Timothy Cook, a union contractor working on a project at the theater.

Davenport police are still investigating to try and determine exactly what happened.