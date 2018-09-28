Elgin woman charged in death of her young daughter

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says an Elgin woman is now charged with first-degree murder in her young child’s death.

The Sheriff’s Department says they were called to a home on Main Street on August 21st for a report that a child, 5-year-old Lydia Rios, was not breathing. She was taken to the West Union hospital and later was flown to a Madison, Wisconsin hospital for treatment of injuries. She died August 26th.

Her mother, 28-year-old Alicia Marie Rios of Elgin was arrested today and is also charged with child endangerment causing death.

(Fayette County Sheriff’s Department photo)